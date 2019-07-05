A KNIFEMAN has been tasered and an incapacitant spray was deployed during a police investigation into a burglary at a house in York this afternoon.
North Yorkshire Police said officers attended a report of an ongoing burglary at a property in Hope Street, near Walmgate, at about12.15pm today.
"A man was located at the address with a knife," said a spokeswoman.
"PAVA incapacitant spray was deployed and the man was tasered and arrested.
"He remains in police custody for questioning."
Half a dozen police vehicles, some with blue lights flashing, could be seen in the street after the incident.
PAVA spray is similar to pepper spray and is used widely by police around the world as a non lethal, temporary defence tool to incapacitate suspects, primarily affecting the eyes.
