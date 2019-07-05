BORIS Johnson received rapturous applause as he told York Conservative members that it was time to “dual the A64”.

The Conservative leadership candidate's statement came after it was revealed earlier this year that plans to dual the A64 east of York may be in jeopardy because of spiralling costs.

Meanwhile, his leadership rival Jeremy Hunt’s opening speech to a Tory leadership hustings at York Barbican on Thursday night discussed the "exciting concept" of bringing high-tech jobs to Yorkshire and devoting more resources and money to local councils in the north.

The two politicians were promoting their vision for the future of Britain to an audience of Conservative party members who will soon vote on who they want to be the next Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson, who took to the stage first, promised that he would “unleash the potential in the north” by bringing full-fibre optic to the area by 2025 and look at the prospect of devolving powers to the north of England - an idea similar to the policies brought in under Tony Blair for Scotland and Wales. However, he jokingly added that it would not be wise to install a Yorkshire Mayor because the Conservatives “may not win”.

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt said that he wanted to help “carry on, and increase the speed of work” on the Northern Powerhouse proposal to boost economic growth in the North of England - first promoted by the 2010-15 coalition government.

He also promoted the controversial HS2 railway, as he believes it will be a pivotal joining point between the north and the south of England post-Brexit.

On the economy, both candidates said they would seek to cut corporation tax, with Mr Hunt specifying 12.5 per cent. The duo also said that they wanted to reduce business rates, with Mr Johnson mentioning that it should be easier for residential homes to be built on an increasingly empty high street.

Mr Hunt also pledged that he would set out his plans to overhaul the social care system within 100 days of entering No 10.

He said he would encourage people to save for their care needs in a similar way they do for pensions.

Mr Johnson said he would opt for a cross-party approach to help address the "imperative and universal issue" of social care.

He also acknowledged it would be a “stretch” to meet his pledge to boost police numbers by 20,000 within three years.

Mr Hunt also unveiled his ‘Land to buy tax’ - a plan to reduce tax on land - which would address the falling rates of first-time buyers.

Conservative members leaving the hustings said that they were impressed by Hunt’s honesty over fox hunting - he had earlier suggested he would move to see the blood sport legalised - foreign aid and low-interest rates, but a number believed that Johnson was the best bet in delivering Brexit and securing a deal.