BETWEEN £10,000 and £20,000 worth of blenders, juicers and dehydrators have been stolen in a commercial burglary near York.
It happened between 5pm on Wednesday, July 3 and 8.45am on Thursday, July 4 at Harrier Court, Airfield Industrial Estate, Elvington, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force added that the offenders cut into a commercial property and removed stock from within, taking blenders, juicers and dehydrators worth between £10,000 and £2,000.
The force is now appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary.
A spokesperson added: “In particular, we are appealing for information about any vehicles, suspicious activity or persons in the area of the industrial estate between the times above.
“We are also interested if anyone tries to sell large numbers of blenders and juicers in your area.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Dalby, or email chris.dalby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190078002 when passing on information.
