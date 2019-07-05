THE Academy of St Olave’s will support the Home Start charity with a summer concert tomorrow at St Olave’s Church, Marygate, York.

The chamber orchestra will be joined by mezzo-soprano Jo Rondel, who is becoming a regular collaborator with the Academy after previous performances of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and excerpts from Mozart’s Marriage Of Figaro. This weekend's concert will form part of the church’s Summer Music Festival.

The 8pm programmme will begin with a selection of incidental music from Purcell’s seminal opera Dido And Aeneas, including Dido’s famous final lament When I Am Laid In Earth.

This will be followed by the celebrated song cycle Les Nuits d’Eté (Summer Nights) by Berlioz, linking with the overriding French theme of the church's summer festival.

The night will conclude with Schubert’s genial Sixth Symphony, nicknamed the “Little C major” to distinguish it from his later “Great C major” Ninth Symphony.

"Completed fully ten years before his death, this was actually the last of Schubert’s 13 symphonies to be heard in his lifetime, " says the Academy's musical director, Alan George. "Why such a bizarre situation? Come to the concert and find out more about this highly significant – and poignant – work."

Alan adds: "It's a delight to welcome back Jo Rondel to perform one of Berlioz’s finest works in Les Nuits d’Eté, as well as excerpts from one of the first true English operas, Purcell’s masterpiece Dido And Aeneas.

"This orchestra is well versed in the symphonies of Schubert, and we’re looking forward to tackling the challenges of the Sixth, perhaps not his best-known symphony, but a wonderful dancelike work that we’re sure will go down a treat with the audience."

Proceeds will go to Home Start, a family support charity that provides trained volunteers and expert support to help families with young children through challenging times. In addition, an anonymous benefactor has pledged to double the amount raised at tomorrow's concert, providing twice the incentive to attend.

Tickets are on sale at £14, concessions £13, students and children £5, at academyofstolaves.org.uk; from Visit York, Museum Street, on 01904 555670 or on the door.