THE opening of a new cutting edge Van Gogh attraction in York has been postponed until Monday, following technical glitches.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will now make its British debut at York St Mary's in Castlegate on Monday rather than tomorrow.

Creative director, Mario Iacampo, says he is confident everything will be running perfectly for visitors by then, and it will be worth the wait.

“We’re using cutting edge technology to project animated displays onto the walls, and although we have staged the exhibition in Naples and Brussels, and opened last week in Beijing, a few technical glitches mean that the experience isn’t quite ready," he said.

"We know from our previous outings that we can offer an experience that wows, and each time we use a new venue, we adapt the displays to complement the building, so are planning to spend the weekend ironing out any glitches so it is perfect on Monday.

“We’re open in York until 4 January 2020, so there is plenty of time for everyone to join us on this unique journey through Van Gogh’s life and works.”

The attraction has already been shown in Brussels and Naples and is set to enable visitors to 'step inside the paintings, world and mind of the 19th century Impressionist painter.'

More than 200 of the Dutchman's works will be featured, but rather than remaining static, the huge projections of paintings will come alive with digital animation and an emotive soundtrack, 'creating a world where the visitor sees through the eyes of Van Gogh for a 35-minute, fully immersive 360 degree experience,' said a spokesman.

"Anyone with pre-booked tickets for this weekend will receive a full refund or can swap their tickets for a future date. For more details, go to www.vangoghexpo.co.uk or call 01904 501544.