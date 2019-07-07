FOR the farm manager at Askham Bryan College, this week’s Great Yorkshire Show is very much a family affair.

Chantelle Astley, will be showing livestock drawn from the college’s stock at the three day event, which runs from tomorrow until Thursday (July 9 - July 11) in Harrogate along with her three children, Holly, Sam and Joseph.

Appointed manager two years ago following her role as a lecturer, Chantelle will be keeping her fingers crossed for success with entries in the butchers fat lambs section, the lamb carcases and in the dairy section with the college’s home bred Holstein heifers.

Chantelle said: “The Great Yorkshire is such a prestigious event so to be competing amongst the finest is a reward in itself. Many of our students will be showing livestock here from their own farms, and it’s wonderful experience for them to see the best of British agriculture and what farming is all about. Getting animals ready for the show ring is a major undertaking but it’s hugely rewarding, whatever the outcome in terms of winning or not!”

Holly, 17, is studying agriculture at the York campus and hopes to be moving up to degree level in September; brother Sam, 15, will begin his Level 3 agriculture course in September whilst Joseph, 13, is still at school but already looking to follow in the footsteps of his siblings. They are all competing with Holstein heifers in the young handlers section and will be also helping Chantelle and the college shepherd Jack Hampshire.

The heifers are part of Askham Bryan’s 200 strong dairy herd whilst the fat lambs will be drawn from the Mule/ Beltex X flock.

Currently a major development project is underway which will see the dairy unit at the College completely revamped with a state of the art technology centre and new robotic system due to be installed before the end of the summer. And recently Askham Bryan celebrated news that it would become an Institute of Technology with funding from the Department of Education to build a Precision Livestock Centre on the home farm.

Elsewhere at the Great Yorkshire, Head of Farms Matt Bagley, will also be hard at work. Matt will join the judging team to decide the winner of Great Yorkshire’s Best Trade Stand and has also been busy judging the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s Childrens’ Veg Box competition. The winners will be decided at the event itself.