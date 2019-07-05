BRITAIN'S most successful Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey DBE, stopped off in Tadcaster ahead of two major cycling events this September.

Both the UCI Road World Championships and Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International visit a number of villages and towns in North Yorkshire.

Tadcaster has been chosen as one of the three start locations for the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International on September 21, which runs before the Championships themselves take place from September 22 to 29.

Paralympic cyclist Dame Sarah was in the region to recce the longest para-cycling route from Beverley to Harrogate. During her flying visit she met local school children from Riverside and St Joseph’s Primary Schools and community groups organising the start event in the town. She took part in a question and answer session with the children and handed over a huge flag that will fly over the town when the races take place.

The visit coincided with the announcement of a special UCI roadshow to help local residents and businesses find out more about the race. The event will take place on July 15 at Tadcaster Leisure Centre at 7.30pm.

Cllr Richard Musgrave, deputy leader of Selby District Council, commented: “We’re delighted that Dame Sarah stopped off to see how the work is progressing to get the town ready for these major cycle races. We’ll see visitors to the district from far and wide.”

David Gluck, from Tadcaster TEMPT, added: “We are working hard to make sure these cycling races are enjoyed by the whole community. We were extremely proud to be able to show off some of the preparations that are already in place for the event.

“There'll be a community festival with plenty of opportunities to watch the races, try out some of the cycles used with fun and games for the whole family. The whole town will be decorated with the rainbow race colours. We know how fantastic Tadcaster looked for the Tour de Yorkshire – and these races will be just as special.”

Volunteers involved in staging the race event came along to meet Dame Sarah Storey and students from Tadcaster Grammar School served tea and cakes, which they had baked and decorated, on the lawn in front of Manor Farm for the guests.

For more information about the races visit: www.selby.gov.uk/cycling-2019-uci-road-world-championships-and-para-cycling-international