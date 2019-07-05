A SIMPLE police check of a car allegedly seen driving erratically in York has led to an arrest for intent to supply illegal drugs and a knife taken off the streets.
At about 9.30pm yesterday (July 4), two PCSOs from York’s Neighbourhood Policing Team were on proactive patrol when they spotted a suspicious black Fiat Punto on Fourth Avenue.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police explained: "The car came to a stop, and the five occupants were spoken to. Officers attended, and the driver, an 18-year-old man, was reported for summons for driving without insurance and without a licence.
"Due to a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, it was searched, and another of its occupants, a 17-year-old boy, was found to be in possession of drugs and a knife.
"He was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and class B drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, and possessing a knife in a public place. He remains in custody at this time."
The car was also seized.
Comments are closed on this article.