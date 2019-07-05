Last Sunday, my daughter and I spent a lovely afternoon listening to the York Symphony Orchestra rehearse ‘Peter and the Wolf’ in preparation for their full concert that evening. What a fantastic experience. My daughter loved hearing the music bring the characters to life and walked away determined to learn to play the bassoon.

My personal highlight was the magnificent flute playing. Adam Tomlinson did a great job narrating as well. What was so awesome for me was the sheer volume of people. The concert hall was jam packed with people, many small children, enjoying beautiful music, completely free of charge. Thank you so much to the York Symphony Orchestra for opening up your rehearsal for the public.