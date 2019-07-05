There seems to be a lot of interest in trees in York at the moment, seemingly mainly in the protection of them - the plane tree at the Minster and the Lombardy poplars adjacent to the racecourse being the main ones under discussion.
Perhaps the ‘City Fathers’ should take a leaf (no pun intended) out of Berlin’s book. This city of some 340 square miles has approximately 70 square miles of green space, woodland and trees, indeed every street in the city has trees somewhere along the length. Also, interestingly, there are 8,000 allotments available for the citizens.
City councillors of all persuasions, please take note.
R Hutchinson,
York Natural Environment Trust, Boroughbridge Road, York
My green tip of the day: use soap, not shower gel
Increasingly I’m giving up banging my head against the wall because of lack of action on environmental emergencies. Maybe we could share tips on, for example, the plastic deluge threatening us. Here’s one of mine: use bars of soap instead of bottles of shower gel. I’m interested in what others do...
Rose Berl, Vine Street, York
