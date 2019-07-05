I was interested to read the rat infestation article in The Press (York’s most rat-infested streets revealed, July 1) and to note that the Press reported in 2015 that the council’s own pest control department was closed down because of funding cutbacks from the government.
What not many residents in York will know, however, is that the department was closed down whilst making tens of thousands of pounds of profit for the council in private contracts, as well as providing a more-than-adequate service controlling the city’s pests and vermin.
The pest control department closure also cost the council the redundancy payments for the employees concerned. How brainless a decision it now seems.
Environmental inspections and food safety require all food businesses to have an effective pest control policy which is audited at EHO inspections. Now that Councillor Waller has admitted that the council has an environmental responsibility to control such pests as rats in all council property and areas, maybe he would like to comment further as to how the service now provided by outside contractors is audited?
Surely now is the time for the council to reconsider having its own pest control department once again.
John D W Aked,
Retired environmental health technical officer with City of York Council,
