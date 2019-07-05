I was interested to read the rat infestation article in The Press (York’s most rat-infested streets revealed, July 1) and to note that the Press reported in 2015 that the council’s own pest control department was closed down because of funding cutbacks from the government.

What not many residents in York will know, however, is that the department was closed down whilst making tens of thousands of pounds of profit for the council in private contracts, as well as providing a more-than-adequate service controlling the city’s pests and vermin.