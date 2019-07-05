A MAN has appeared in court after he was caught with a knuckleduster in a troubled part of York.

During a court hearing earlier this month, police revealed the area immediately south of Nunnery Lane has seen many incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour recently.

They have upped patrols there for two weeks, with officers posted to the area for more than 12 hours a day.

City of York Council have successfully won premises closure orders for two properties, a house in Swann Street and a flat in Dale Street, which the council convinced York magistrates were associated with violence or antisocial behaviour.

Joshua James Michael McCarthy, 26, appeared before a different York bench in connection with an incident on Swann Street on May 31.

McCarthy, who gave his address as Windsor Garth, Acomb, pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon in public.

Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting, said a PCSO saw McCarthy acting suspiciously, went up to him and saw a knuckleduster in his pocket.

"He (McCarthy) became agitated," said the associate prosecutor. "He has gone to reach for the knuckleduster. The officer had to restrain him for fear he would use it against him or a member of the public."

James Fox-McGowan for McCarthy said: "He says he was trying to put a lighter back into his pocket, not take out the knuckleduster. "

Magistrates heard McCarthy may be subject to a minimum sentence of six months' imprisonment as he has a previous conviction for having an offensive weapon in public.

In 2010, when he was 16, he was convicted of having a metal bar in public.

They decided the case was too serious for them to deal with and sent him to York Crown Court where he will appear before a judge for sentencing next month.

They were shown a picture of the knuckleduster.