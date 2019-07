A CAR crashed into a lamp-post on York's Boroughbridge Road this morning (July 5).

Police were called to the scene at around 7.15am, and fire and ambulance crews also attended.

It happened near the Lucky Dragon Chinese takeaway.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said initial reports suggest that one occupant of the car may have minor injuries.

"Power may need to be turned off on the street whilst the lamp-post is secured," the spokeswoman added.