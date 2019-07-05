THOUSANDS of residents submitted letters objecting to plans to build homes on land adjacent to Askham Bog in York.

And the campaign to protect the site has gathered support from across the political spectrum, as well as from respected environmental and historical organisations.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy objected to the scheme, as well as York Green Party and local councillors.

The plans have also been met with opposition from Historic England, which said the development could harm the “special character” of the city.

Treemendous York, the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland, York Environment Trust, York Ornithological Club, York Environment Forum, Yorkshire Philosophical Society and the Campaign to Protect Rural England have also all lodged their objections to the scheme, according to a report prepared for a City of York Council planning meeting.

Planning officers have recommended the controversial scheme is refused at a meeting next week - saying it would be an inappropriate development in the Green Belt, have an adverse impact on the bog, put extra demand on school places and lead to more traffic in the area.

But the document adds that there were two letters received in support of the plans.

The report says: “These note the need for new development, particularly housing, in York; the good location of the site close to the ring road and park and ride and the wider community benefits of the proposals.

“It is also noted that a smaller area of the site could be developed to restrict the impact on Askham Bog as there is an urgent need for housing.”