A POP-up shop in the city centre could be turned into a new pizza restaurant.

A planning application has been submitted to City of York Council to turn The Blueberry Academy shop in Piccadilly into a restaurant.

It would span both floors of the building.

And there would be an authentic wood-fired pizza oven installed as part of the plans.

The application, submitted by Berardo Caggiano, says: “The restaurant will be called Cresci and will specialise in pizzas, a small handful of starters and desserts and drinks including alcohol.

“As the building is a self-contained property we don’t expect any noise between buildings which will cause any concern.

“External noise may increase at the end of business when customers will be leaving together, but we expect them to disperse from the area quickly.

“We expect a steady footfall of customers at other times not causing extra concerns.”

The application says the new pizza restaurant would open seven days a week from midday until about 10pm.

Blueberry Academy was offered the space for up to five months at reduced rent while it was empty.