THE path to paradise begins in Hell in Saturday's York Late Music lunchtime concert by Il Cor Tristo, at the Unitarian Chapel, St Saviourgate, York, at 1pm.

Alto James Cave, tenors Christopher O’Gorman and Jonathan Hanley and bass Charlie Murray, a vocal group steeped in the tradition of ensemble singing, present Roger Marsh’s setting of words from Dante’s Inferno, from which the group takes its name, along with the first performance of new works by Cave and David Lancaster.