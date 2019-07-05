ART fans have been arriving at Browns department store in search of a new work by renowned street artist Prefab77.
The huge artwork is pasted on the wall of the shop on Back Swinegate and staff at Browns say they are pleased to find visitors stopping to take a look and pose for pictures with the striking mural.
The artist is represented by the Art of Protest Gallery in Little Stonegate and gallery owner Craig Humble said visitors travel from all over the world to see street art by famous artists in York.
He said: “It’s very well respected, if anyone knows street art they always get their photograph taken with it.
“It’s a positive addition to the city.”
He added that he has even spotted couples having wedding photos taken in front of the nearby black and white street art.
Prefab77 is an artist working from Newcastle on large street art projects as well as fine art.