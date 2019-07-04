THE new principal and chief executive of York College has spoken of the challenges he faces after inheriting a ‘fantastic college.’

Lee Probert, who is only 36, said his predecessor Alison Birkinshaw had left it amongst the highest performing colleges in the country - with a strong financial platform to build upon - through years of careful leadership and management.

But he said further education was a challenging sector, with its colleges paid only £7 an hour to train the country’s future engineers, scientists and skilled craftspeople compared to higher education institutions which could charge £33 an hour for degree programmes.

“We are paid £4,000 a year to train somebody and I have to give them 540 hours of tuition a year,” he said.

“Universities charge £9,250 and, if I was being very generous, you might be getting nine hours a week of tuition.

“So that brings challenges, in having to run efficient college and make sure class sizes are good, which they are here, as well as trying to make sure students have an enriched experience.”

He said York College had about 9,000 students - of whom about 3,500 were aged 16-19, and about 800 staff.

He added that it was beginning to prepare to teach ‘T Levels’ - or Technical Levels -from September 2020, and also for becoming part of a regional Institute of Technology, which will specialise in delivering higher level technical training in subjects such as advanced manufacturing and engineering.

He said it was receiving £1.5 million as part of the IoT scheme, which would be spent on buying specialist engineering equipment it couldn’t otherwise afford, investing in cyber security and making some changes to the college’s buildings.