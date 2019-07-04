A NEW community green space in York is close to completion.

Hempland Lane allotments, in Heworth, has been undergoing a transformation over the last year - thanks to funding from the National Lottery Awards - to create a new community space and allotment patch, that will be able to host a selection of events.

Builders have spent the last 12 months removing the unusable materials from the derelict site, to replace them with paving, seating, flower beds and herbaceous borders.

The build has also help to create raised bed pot holders, allocated compost bins, an additional water point, and seating.

Organiser and spokesman for the group, Gayle Farrington, said: “To ensure that we got the most for our money, we used Facebook to help find recyclable materials, and negotiated trade discounts with suppliers.

“We also received additional funding from the supermarket chains Sainsburys, who are helping us tidy up the site as well as volunteering their building contractors, Arcus, to help with the construction.

“This area will transform the area into something we can be proud of, bringing together disabled and able bodied plot holders as well as the local community.”

Mrs Farrington added that the finishing touches, which include an outdoor barbeque, permanent refectory style table and benches for our coffee mornings, additional seating, and planting for the beds, will be ready for the Summer Fair on July 14.

She said: “The Summer Fair promises to be a brilliant day with crafts, games and an ice-cream van to help fundraise with maintaining the site.”

To find out more about the allotment go to www.hempland-lane-allotments.co.uk