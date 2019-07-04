VETERANS have been joined by the Duke of York at a ceremony near York Minster to mark the 75th anniversary of one of the fiercest battles of the Second World War.

The Battles of Imphal and Kohima in 1944 marked a turning point in the conflict, scuppering Japanese plans to invade India and Burma.

The siege of the garrison village of Kohima, in a remote jungle location close to the India/Burma border, has been referred to as the “Stalingrad of the East’.

An allied force of just 2,500 defended Kohima for two weeks until they were relieved by the British 2nd Division, who counter-attacked to drive the Japanese away, but their courage and bravery came at great cost, with many killed and injured.

The battle has often been overshadowed by the D-Day allied invasion of France, which happened at about the same time and was recently commemorated in Normandy by world leaders.

Imphal Barracks in York’s Fulford Road is named after the battle of Imphal.

The Duke of York in York Picture: Alan Milner, Press Camera Club

Seven battle veterans from across the country, all in their 90s and many frail, came to lay wreaths at the Kohima memorial yesterday in Dean’s Park, including Major Joseph Ogilbie, 93, who now lives in South Bank, York.

Music was provided by the Band of the Parachute Regiment and RAF Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial flight took part in a fly past.

The Dean of York, The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost, presided, and The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, gave the address.

The Archbishop spoke the words of an epitaph which is carved on a memorial at the War Cemetery in Kohima and which has become world-famous over the years as the Kohima Epitaph.

It reads: "When you go home, tell them of us and say, For your tomorrow, we gave our today.”