CHILDREN, parents and teachers at St Olave’s School in York were surprised by a very special guest at their speech day.

England football manager Gareth Southgate dropped in to hand out prizes for academic, sporting and artistic achievement before speaking to the hundreds of guests who attended the event.

Gareth used examples from his own life to illustrate the importance of the eight learning habits which St Olave’s pupils are encouraged to develop: collaboration, creativity, curiosity, embracing challenge, empathy, flexible thinking, initiative and perseverance.

He then showed how the England Football team used those same ways of thinking and approaching life to achieve their greatest successes. He told the audience: “When something goes wrong in life, it doesn’t finish you.”

Head, Andy Falconer, said: “Gareth Southgate was the perfect speaker for us because of the open, courageous and humble way he has spoken about his own very public setbacks, most notably that famous saved penalty 23 years ago. His success since then is proof, as Gareth himself told himself, that life will not follow a steady path. There will be ups and downs.”

“Instilling a growth mindset in children, where we celebrate failure, and love ourselves enough to love our mistakes, is at the heart of what we do at St Olave’s. We try to teach our children not to let setbacks define them, but to allow mistakes to shape them into stronger and more resilient people. We know it’s this attitude, rather than exam results, that is the best predictor of long term success and happiness.Gareth is an inspiration and a brilliant example of how to deal with failure, learn from it, and grow. We’re incredibly grateful to him for coming today and giving a talk that I’m sure all the children will remember for the rest of their lives.”