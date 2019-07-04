A WOMAN arrested in York was three-and-a-half times over the drink-drive limit, police have said.

A 35-year-old woman from York was arrested in the city on Monday and recorded a breathalyser reading of 129mg, said North Yorkshire Police.

The force added that it was the highest reading officers have recorded during their 2019 summer drink and drug driving crackdown.

The driver was among 45 motorists who face losing their licence for drink or drug driving.

They were all arrested during North Yorkshire’s Operation Attention – a month-long campaign which began in early June to tackle a summer surge in people who drive while intoxicated.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “While I should stress that these individuals have not yet appeared at court or been convicted, generally speaking, decent law-abiding road users are disgusted by the small minority of motorists who endanger other road users by drink or drug driving.

“That’s why we’re encouraging them to call us with information about people they suspect are driving under the influence by dialling 101 – one call, one chance to save someone’s life.

“If you see someone about to drive while intoxicated, or drunk or drugged behind the wheel, call 999 immediately.”

Police have been checking drivers around the clock and acting on intelligence about repeat offenders as part of Operation Attention.

So far, just under half of the 109 arrested during the campaign have been charged and given court dates. Investigations are ongoing around many of the other cases, which may involve drug tests being analysed or further evidence gathered before a driver is charged.

North Yorkshire Police is working with other organisations including North Yorkshire County Council as part of the 95 Alive partnership.

Events are being held across the county in June and July to educate members of the public and reinforce prevention messages.