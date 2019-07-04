THE Conservative Party leadership race will come to York today as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt visit the city.

And councillor Paul Doughty, leader of the Conservative group, said he is looking forward to hearing what the two contenders for the role of Prime Minister have to say at a hustings event.

He said he wants to hear what the candidates would do that would help residents in York and would like to take the opportunity to raise questions about local issues - including promoting investment in the north.

Cllr Doughty said: "In normal circumstances, I believe Jeremy Hunt would be a fine Prime Minister but we need more than that - something I think Boris can give us.

"There is no doubt that Brexit frames this whole selection process.

"I am pleased both have said they intend to honour the result of the 2016 referendum result to leave the EU.

"People will say they have heard this before so my choice and vote comes down to who I believe will do everything to deliver on the democratic decision and then unify and move the country forward so the public can begin to trust politicians again.

"For me, the fact Boris campaigned to leave and Jeremy supported remain is a major deciding factor.

"Belief is important - to recognise and embrace the positive benefits and not just dwell on concern about the challenges that we face which can be overcome. "

He added: "I will ask for their commitment in supporting much needed improvements to infrastructure in the north - from investment in our roads, to dualling of the A1237, the A64 and the rail network.

"I want to know what they will do specifically for people who live in York and what residents tell me is important.

"This is why I was particularly pleased to hear Boris say we need an extra 20,000 police on the beat as this is an area of concern to people I speak with daily and will help restore faith that the Conservatives are the party of law and order.”