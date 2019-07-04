A COUPLE have escaped prison sentences because the North Yorkshire prosecuting authorities took a “ridiculously” long six months to put them before the courts.

Anthony Thomas Young, 23, broke a six-month driving ban and Laura Jane Booth, 30, aided and abetted his offence on December 21, said Victoria Sims, prosecuting.

When North Yorkshire Police stopped them, both immediately confessed the crimes they had committed.

But it was more than six months before they stood before York Magistrates Court.

District judge Adrian Lower said normally people who committed the kind of crimes they had went to prison.

“The reason you are not going to prison is because of the amount of time it has taken for this matter to come for the court,” he said.

“It is frankly ridiculous the court should be faced with such an offence so long as it has been committed.

”The public are saying that people who drive whilst disqualified ‘get away with it’. They may want to ask questions of those who are responsible for the offences to get before the court sooner.”

Victoria Sims, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said she could not say why it had taken so long.

Young, who pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on the A1 at South Kilvington, north of Thirsk, was banned for another six months.

He and Booth, who admitted aiding and abetting driving whilst disqualified and permitting the use of her car without insurance, were each fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 statutory surcharge.

The district judge also ordered them to pay £50 prosecution costs each instead of the normal £85.

For the couple, Ian Hudson said Booth was driving the couple to their home on Norby Estate, Thirsk, when she felt dizzy and unable to drive further. She then agreed to Young’s suggestion he drove, although she knew he was banned.