STAFF and residents at a new £10million York care home welcomed the minister of state for care, Caroline Dinenage, MP, during her National Care Home Open Day tour.
Mrs Dinenage was given a tour of Ideal Carehomes' Handley House in Green Lane, Clifton, which provides 24-hour residential and dementia care for 66 residents.
Launched in May, it will employ a team of 60 staff at full capacity.
The MP was visiting as part of her research into best practice and person-centred care and was joined by Richard Webb, North Yorkshire director of adult social services and Pippa Corner, of City of York/NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group.
The party was keen to learn more about Ideal Carehomes’ #thisisme project which aims to match team members with residents in a buddy system based on similar interests.
Mrs Dinenage said: “I was delighted to see first-hand the wonderful work they are doing, particularly how they are using technology to ensure their residents receive the best person-centred care and the training they provide to staff to ensure they are well supported.”
LNT Construction, which built Handley House, is part of the LNT Group.