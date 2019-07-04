THREE teachers from China have visited York schools to learn more about forward-thinking English education.

Daisy Deng, Lisa Lu and Jennifer Cheng of the Yangjing-juyuan Experimental School in Shanghai spent four days in York to explore collaboration opportunities, observe lessons and find out more about different models of management in schools.

The trip to York was also a chance to return hospitality to the visitors, who hosted a delegation from Ebor Academy Trust in Shanghai last year.

Ebor chief executive, Richard Ludlow, said: “It is a pleasure and an honour to welcome colleagues who share our passion to look for ways to deliver the best possible education for children across the world.

“We are always welcomed in China to observe their education system and it is a rare privilege for us to host Chinese teachers over here.

“It’s very important to see the bigger picture and our trust, and our staff who go on international exchanges, is enriched by the experience. This inevitably trickles down to the children at out schools.”

At Park Grove Primary Academy the visitors saw classroom teacher Charlotte Platts teach an English lesson using ICT and a geography topic taught by Amy Canham.

They witnessed – and took part in – an outdoor science lesson with the resident colony of bees at Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy.

Also on the itinerary was a trip to the national STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) centre at the University of York and a maths lesson at Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy.

A history walk around York, fish and chips and a visit to Betty’s completed their visit, before experiencing a trip to the Houses of Parliament in London.

In May, Ebor sent a delegation of teachers to explore education in Singapore.

Ebor operate 22 schools across York, Selby, the Yorkshire Coast and in East Riding and Humber.