Friday night is...music night in Malton

An Evening With Lesley Garrett, Wesley Centre, Malton, tonight, 7pm to 10pm

SOUTH Yorkshire soprano Lesley Garrett presents an intimate evening of songs and stories in a fundraiser for the Grade II-listed Methodist chapel’s £1 million appeal.

“Performing when you care about the place and the people in the place just adds that little bit extra, so this will I hope be very special for the Malton audience,” says Lesley, who will be accompanied by pianist Anna Tilbrook.

Expect tales of opera stages, West End musicals, concert tours, Strictly Come Dancing, Garrett’s BBC television series and past performances with Paul O’Grady, Marti Pellow, Elaine Paige and Michael Ball.

Children’s show of the weekend

The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Grand Opera House, York, today, 1.30pm, tomorrow and Sunday, 11am and 2pm

ADAPTED by writer-director David Wood from Judith Kerr’s tale of teatime mayhem, this musical play is suitable for three years olds and upwards. When the doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea, who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to encounter is a big, stripy, tea-guzzling tiger!

This 55-minute family show is packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs, clumsy chaos and surprises for Sophie, her mum and the audience alike.

Film event of the weekend

Performance (18), Nicolas Roeg season, Vintage Sundays, City Screen, York, Sunday, 12 noon

WHEN a gangster on the run (James Fox’s Chas) hides out from ex-colleagues in a Notting Hill basement, he intrudes on reclusive former pop star Turner (Mick Jagger) brooding in drug-bolstered exile with his sexual camp followers.

In the initial confrontation, each recognises something of himself in a psychedelic, kaleidoscopic 1970 British crime drama where borders between reality and fantasy – and sexual and psychic barriers – break down. Anita Pallenberg co-stars.

Outdoor/indoor event of the weekend

Insect Festival York 2019, Museum Gardens, Hospitium and grounds, York, Sunday, 10am to 4pm

MAKE a beeline for a festival for anyone who gets a buzz out of insects, hosted by the Royal Entomological Society.

Look out for live insect displays, demonstrations, photographic displays, national and regional natural history societies, book sellers, entomologists’ equipment, face painting, bug hunts and the chance to build your own minibeast.

The14th century Hospitium will be at the heart of the festival, complemented by the surrounding grounds. Entry is free for children under 16, £1 for adults.

Morning classical concert of the weekend

Concerto di Margherita, Blind Man's Buff, Holy Trinity Church, Goodramgate, York, Sunday, 10.30am

YORK Early Music Festival welcomes Concerto di Margherita back to York after their EEEmerging residency. They present their personal take on Guarini’s 1590 play Il Pastor Fido, wherein a shepherd and a nymph take part in a game of Blind Man’s Buff, with consequences both unintended and cruel. Inspired by Guarini and Italian composers de Wert, Caccini, Kapsberger, Frescobaldi and d’India, they sing and accompany themselves in a fable of the archetypal lover, born in Arcadian innocence, deluded by love, disoriented in darkness, but finding solace in obscurity.