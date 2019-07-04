POLICE are asking members of the public for help in finding a wanted Selby man.
James Ashley Jon Sowden, 23, from Farm Way, Selby was released from prison on licence in January after serving three months of 12-month jail term for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
North Yorkshire Police said he has since breached the terms of his licence and is now wanted for recall to prison.
The force said: "Officers have carried out numerous inquiries to locate him but he remains wanted.
"Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Please quote reference number 12190115590 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.