A POPULAR restaurant, well known to York residents and tourists, has shut its doors.

Russells of Coppergate, in Coppergate, York, has announced that it has ceased trading.

The eatery, which is well known for its carvery dishes, has been a favourite for 32 years.

A sign in the front window of the shop reads: "It is with the deepest regret that Russells of Coppergate is closing for business as from July 1.

"Sincere thanks to all our customers past and present, from near and far, for all your support over many years.

"It has been a privilege to serve you.

"The Management."

The company has currently been taken over by Kingsbridge Corporate Solutions, which offers restructuring and insolvency advice to business owners.

A spokesman for Kingsbridge said: "It is with great sadness that Russells of York, which opened in 1986, is closing its doors after thirty-two years of serving the people of York and its many tourists to the city.

"York is a very different place from what it was in 1986. Since then the casual dining sector has changed significantly and has experienced several pressures.

Increasing costs and overheads including property costs have contributed to the business’s demise, like many others before it.

"Sincere thanks are offered to all customers past and present, from near and far, for all their support over many years.

"Kingsbridge Corporate Solutions are assisting the Company’s management and may be contacted by email at: enquiries@kingsbridgecs.com"