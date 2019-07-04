POLICE are asking members of the public to report any sightings of a wanted man in York.
Oliver Duke Wharton, 23, from Selby, was released from prison on licence in June after serving 11 months of 20-month jail term for assault causing actual bodily harm.
He has since breached the terms of his licence and is now wanted for recall back to prison, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers have carried out numerous inquiries to locate him but he remains at large.
Wharton also has connections to York and Wakefield.
Police said that anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to contact the force on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Please quote reference number 12190115590 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.