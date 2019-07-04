Last week Cllr Dave Taylor and I were invited to the York RI Bowls Club to see the work they’re doing with local primary schools.
Having enjoyed watching the sport on Grandstand I was intrigued but not prepared for just how positive the experience was. The kids who were out that day were clearly enjoying themselves and the equipment that was laid out provided them with a challenge that kept them engaged brilliantly.
This was not the only group they’d had down either. When visiting another school in Holgate later in the week I asked if they were also involved and was given a glowing report.
Two things to take from this. Firstly, while bowls suffers from something of a stigma among the younger generations it has a lot to offer all ages. Once the kids were back at school we had a go ourselves. It’s a really interesting challenge in a great setting.
The second thing is that it’s fantastic to see different parts of the community working together. Seeing the great combination on the green we were reminded of the truth that we achieve more together than we do alone.
Long may this collaboration continue. Well done York RI.
Cllr David Heaton,
St Paul’s Terrace,
Holgate, York