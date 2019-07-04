I sympathise with Megi Rychlikova in her recent fulminations against some of the buskers on the streets of York (‘The Sound of Music’, Press, June 22). It seems that the council has given up on the control of buskers. But this has not always been so.
About 10 years ago, when my wife busked on her cello in town, she needed a license to do so, obtainable from the council only after an audition. She was told that buskers could only use amplifiers in certain places.
Alas, this seems to be no longer the case. I presume the council is too short staffed to attend to buskers, some of whom believe in the survival of the loudest. These people believe that an amplifier is a good substitute for talent, and that a loud noise will pull in more money.
Perhaps we could institute a Citizens’ Aural Police. They would carry electronic gizmos which, when pointed at an amplifier, would turn it off in such a way that it could not be turned back on for at least half an hour. They could also erect signs reading ‘Talent-free Zone.’
David Martin,
Rosedale Avenue, Acomb, York