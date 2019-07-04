I sympathise with Megi Rychlikova in her recent fulminations against some of the buskers on the streets of York (‘The Sound of Music’, Press, June 22). It seems that the council has given up on the control of buskers. But this has not always been so.

About 10 years ago, when my wife busked on her cello in town, she needed a license to do so, obtainable from the council only after an audition. She was told that buskers could only use amplifiers in certain places.