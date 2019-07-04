Your editorial of July 3 (Running out of patience with Spark) rightly points out the cladding issue at Spark is not about whether the exterior is good or bad but about the integrity of the planning system and the reneging of categoric assurances made in person to the planning committee.

I was there at the time and remember it well.

However, it is a mistake to believe cladding must be in place by July 19. That is highly unlikely given the extent of work required and the need to obtain materials and appoint contractors.

The council letter is asking for clarification of when the works will be carried out. There is plenty of room for further prevarication to drag out this non-compliance many more months.

A breach of condition notice, even if eventually served, would have to give significant time for the works to be implemented.

Spark directors never did what they promised originally and at first denied they were in breach of anything. When they eventually conceded they took months to submit a valid retrospective application.

When that was refused they waited the full six months allowed before lodging an appeal.

A good indicator of future behaviour is past behaviour.

Given the fact their lease ends next July, a cynical person might believe that very little cladding will actually be installed before the doors finally shut - or that the cladding will be completed about the same time it is announced the containers will not be leaving after all but that both planning permission and the lease are to be extended.

Nothing will surprise me.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk, York