YORK power trio Miles And The Chain Gang play The Jolly Sailor in Cawood, near Selby, on July 13 at 8.30pm.
The band will be joined by lead guitarist Alan Dawson for the evening, when admission is free. "I met Alan at an open mic in York last year," explains songwriter and vocalist Miles Salter.
"This guy walked in, who I'd never seen before, and played Hallelujah I Love Her So by Ray Charles. He was brilliant! So we'll be playing full band numbers and some acoustic stuff next weekend."
Guitarist Salter is joined in the regular line-up by drummer Billy Hickling and bassist Tim Bruce. Hickling has toured with the Stomp percussion show and Bruce is a York veteran of many bands, including the revived The Goosehorns.
" Miles And The Chain Gang pull on a diverse list of influences, from Van Morrison to The Police and Sam Cooke," says Salter.
"We have plans to record in the autumn and dates are lined up for later in the year, including a guest spot at the Yorkshire Gig Guide Awards in Bradford on Saturday, October 19."