PLANS for 266 homes to be built on land next to a school and a huge site earmarked for redevelopment have been given the green light by councillors - nearly four years after they were submitted to City of York Council.

The planning committee approved permission for the scheme on the former Civil Service Club land off the A59 to the south of Manor School, near the former British Sugar site - where 1,100 homes are also set to be built.

But developers Miller Homes had already asked for the national Planning Inspectorate to intervene because they have waited four years for the council to make a decision on the proposals.

So the application will now be determined by the secretary of state.

The planning committee met on Tuesday evening and heard that the number of houses planned for the site had been reduced from 271 and number of affordable homes increased to 30 per cent.

But a number of residents objected to the scheme. Stephen Winston, speaking on behalf of 15 neighbours, said people have concerns about traffic, pollution, the impact on schools and health services and the loss of the fields.

He said: “The British Sugar Works project is a brownfield site and whilst we have many concerns about the detail of the project, we understand the need for more housing and the use of brownfield sites.

“But we cannot understand how this proposal by Millers can be allowed on an irreplaceable greenfield site.”

But Jason Tait, speaking on behalf of the developer, said the site has been vacant since the early 2000s and is allocated for development in the council’s Local Plan.

He added: “We do think it’s the type of housing that people want to see and it’s making all these contributions - delivering school places.

“This is an unusual situation - it’s an inspector who’s going to deal with this in August. You can influence that decision making process.

“This development has had relatively little objection to it.”

As part of a section 106 agreement, the developers have agreed to contribute money to schools in the area as well as sporting facilities. They would also put cash towards improving the frequency of the number 10 bus service, building a better pedestrian crossing over the A59 and creating a bus lane on the road.

But Cllr Pete Kilbane questioned whether the plans conflict with the climate emergency declared by the council in March, saying: “This development does nothing to help us achieve carbon neutrality. It simply isn’t good enough for York.”

But Cllr Paul Doughty said he saw no planning reason why the scheme would be rejected, adding: “We are potentially questioning a lot of sites within the Local Plan.”

The Press reported back in 2015 that Miller Homes had submitted the planning application to build 271 new two, three and four bedroomed detached and semi-detached houses.

The application was approved by a majority vote.