A CHURCH roof in York collapsed with a crash that “sounded like an earthquake”.

And while nobody was hurt in the incident at Our Lady’s Catholic Church, in Gale Lane, Acomb, the roof came down in a spot usually occupied by parents and children during services.

The collapse happened at the front of the church at about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Church Priest, Father Tony Lester, said that if it had happened on a Sunday, when Mass is held, then it could have been much worse.

He said: “A group if about 10 people were using the other end of the church to pray and then all of a sudden the roof came down.

“It sounded like an earthquake.

“We are not yet sure how it happened but it looks like the concrete gave way and then the weight of the roof caused it to collapse.

“Thankfully, at the time, the church wasn’t busy.

“At Mass, on Sunday morning and evening, the church would be packed with around 400 people, so we are fortunate nobody was injured.

“The area where the roof has come down is where parents stand with children, so we are very thankful because there could have been a lot of casualties.

“We have made temporary arrangements for future services as the church is currently closed.

“Mass is now rescheduled on Sunday for 10am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC Primary School and the evening service will take place at the usual time of 5pm at the Parish Hall.”

Looking further ahead, Father Tony added that the church is hopeful of a temporary solution so it can continue its services whilst repairs to the church are carried out.

He said: “It will depend on what the insurance company says but my hope is that we will have limited access to the main body of the church, to help keep services going and we will increase the amount of services so everybody can attend.

“The side peers will have to close for repairs but if we can keep having services here that will be a huge bonus.

“In the long term, if that flat roof needs to be replaced then it could be expensive and we may have to raise some funds. But we will decide on that later.”