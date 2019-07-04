ALMOST a quarter of children in York have experienced food poverty and insecurity, according to the findings of a survey.

Research released today by the Food Justice Alliance suggests that 24 per cent of children throughout the city have experienced food poverty - with six per cent of children having to resort to foodbanks.

The survey, which was conducted by the University of York, quizzed 612 families with children aged between four and 11.

From the results, it is estimated that close to 3,500 children have experienced some form of food poverty or are in risk of food poverty.

The alliance added that 64 per cent of households with an annual income of £16,100 or less had also experienced food insecurity, indicating that low income is a key risk factor for food poverty and insecurity in York.

It added that the "research shows that foodbank stats are only the tip of the iceberg, and that many more people who are in great difficulty have not gone to foodbanks”.

The alliance has now written to City of York Council, recommending it takes the following action:

l Formally recognises food poverty and insecurity in York, and commits to measuring food insecurity annually.

l Supports the development of an urgent York-based crisis alliance, formed of members of the York Food Justice Alliance.

l Increases promotion of existing initiatives such as Discretionary Housing Payment, Financial Assistance Scheme and Free School Meals to help alleviate food poverty and insecurity.

l Reviews the criteria for the Council Tax Reduction scheme, with the aim of decreasing council tax levels for those claiming support.

The alliance has also written to the government, requesting it provides councils with a sufficient financial assistance scheme, increases ring-fenced funding in the national budget, ends the five-week wait for Universal Credit and increases benefit levels in line with the cost of food, clothing and housing.

Dr Maddy Power, of the University of York, who has led the research, said: “Thousands of children and adults are being swept into food poverty in York by systems beyond their control.

“The welfare benefits system was described by parents we spoke to as punitive, degrading, intrusive and a cause of stress. We’re a compassionate society and we need a just system that ensures everyone is able to access and afford good food.”

Fiona Phillips, assistant director for Public Health at the council, said:

“We know that recorded food poverty is on the rise across the country, and that York is no exception. We are working to address any challenge to York’s children getting a healthy, great start to life. Last year we brought together a multi-disciplinary partnership group to look at how we can help people in York achieve and maintain a healthy weight. That group is currently out to consult on a ‘Healthy Weight, Healthy Lives Strategy’.

“We have requested a full copy of this report, and will of course consider its content and recommendations. For support with healthy eating, including cheap recipes, residents can also visit https://www.nhs.uk/change4life.”