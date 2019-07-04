TENNIS fans in York are enjoying Wimbledon in the sun - from the comfort of their very own city centre deckchairs.
The Coppergate Wimbledon Lawn, in St Mary’s Square, has been set up for a second year and residents can now watch tennis all afternoon on the big screen.
Andrew Lowson, executive director of York Bid, said: “We were delighted by the response to our Wimbledon screenings last year, with many people hanging around to watch the last serve of the day.
“Supporting key, free events around the city centre is an important part of what York BID does, and we’re really pleased to have worked with the team here to bring Wimbledon back to Coppergate for another year.”