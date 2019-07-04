A NON-DRIVER crashed another person’s car when he took it out for a spin without permission, York magistrates heard.

Jordan Paul Yeomans, 22, lost control of the Civic Honda at the B1224/A1237 York Outer Ring Road Wetherby Road roundabout late on June 1, said Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting.

He was nearly twice the drink drive limit.

“He still doesn’t understand why he did that,” said defence solicitor Graham Parkin.

Yeomans, of Sandcroft Close, Dringhouses, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent.

He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ms Reeve said the car belonged to Yeoman’s mother’s boyfriend. While he was sleeping at the Yeomans family home, Yeomans took its keys.

Yeomans’ breath test gave a reading of 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Parkin said Yeomans had argued with his girlfriend but he wasn’t driving to his girlfriend’s address.

He had stayed at the crash scene and admitted he was the driver to police.

He was a self employed plasterer who had not worked since the crash but was hoping to be working soon.