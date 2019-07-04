THE Duke of York will be in the city today to attend a service at the Minster commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battles of Kohima and Imphal
Seven veterans of the Battle of Kohima and the Burma Campaign, widely regarded as the turning point of the land war in South East Asia (1941-1945), will lay wreaths the service taking place in Dean’s Park at 11.30am.
Organised by the Kohima Educational Trust, the service in honour of the veterans will be attended by Prince Andrew, The Kohima Educational Trust, and special guests, family members and descendants of veterans of the battle. The Dean of York, The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost will preside and the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, will give an address.
The seven veterans represent a generation of courageous men who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in the face of terrible aggression. The Kohima Educational Trust, of which the Duke is patron, was set up in 2003.