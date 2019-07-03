A YORK man who works for a housing developer has returned from a trip to Africa where he helped build new homes for poverty-stricken families - an experience he says he will “never forget.”

Hayden Patterson, 25, is an assistant site manager at Miller Homes, and spent two weeks in Malawi as part of a project run by Habitat for Humanity.

As well as building homes in the community of Salima, Hayden, along with his colleague Neil Reaney, from Harrogate, and other colleagues from across the UK, spent time with the families that they were helping and who would be benefitting from the homes once completed.

Hayden said: “It’s had a huge impact on me and the experience was one that I will never forget.

“To have made such a difference in such a short space of time was really important to me and meeting all the people that we helped and being made to feel so welcome was incredibly special.”

Hayden and Neil have also raised more than £7,000 between them for Habitat for Humanity, which is Miller Homes’ charity of choice.

This is the second time that a team from Miller have participated in this project, but it is a first for Hayden.

Manuela Campbell, head of operations and strategy at Habitat for Humanity, said: “We are thrilled that Miller Homes returned to Malawi with Habitat for Humanity, building on their financial and time investment and demonstrating a continued commitment to addressing housing poverty around the world.

“Their fundraising and the hard work they put in on the construction site will help to transform the lives of vulnerable families in Malawi.

"Every brick they laid was a critical step to a new, better life.”