A CHURCH roof in York that collapsed last night 'sounded like an earthquake', a priest has said.

The incident occurred at Our Lady's Catholic Church, in Gale Lane, Acomb, at about 7.30pm (Tuesday).

Father Tony said that thankfully nobody was hurt in the incident.

He said: "A group was using the other end of the church to pray and then all of a sudden it came down. It sounded like an earthquake.

"Thankfully, it wasn't busy as a mass meeting, when the church would be very busy, so we are fortunate no one was injured.

"The area where the roof has come down is where parents stand with children so we are thankful because there could have been some casualties."

"We have made temporary arrangements as the church is currently closed so mass is now rescheduled on Sunday to 10am at Our Lady, Queen of Martyrs RC Primary School and evening mass will be at the Parish Hall at 5pm."

Looking further ahead Father Tony added that the church is hopeful of a temporary solution.

He said: "It will depend on what the insurances say but my hope that we will have limited access to the main body of the church, to help keep masses going and increase the frequency of the masses so everyone can come.

"In the long term, if that flat roof needs to be replaced then it could be expensive."