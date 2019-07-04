A FIVE-star York hotel has joined forces with art students from a local university to create an eye-catching series of visual displays.
The Grand Hotel has entered into a permanent partnership with York St John University, to display the work of students from the School of Art and Design.
Hotel manager Philip Bolson said: "The artwork is not only appealing to look at, but also highlights the creativity and talent of the school's emerging artists.
"The Grand is rooted in its heritage and local connections, so the new partnership is very exciting and relevant.
"We are honoured to work with the students and hope to contribute to introducing their profiles to new audiences at home and abroad."
The first exhibition, York Through Monochrome, by BA photography student, Nick Small, depicts the city in a series of black and white images.
The second body of work, Cyan-O-type, is a team effort by the school's students and features a rolling exhibition of images created using the cyanotype process – a photographic printing process, originally used to make blueprints.