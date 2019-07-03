TWO new fundraisers have joined a charity which grants the wishes of children living with a life threatening illness and are covering Yorkshire, including York.

When You Wish Upon A Star's new regional fundraisers Ruth Wallbank and Helen Rook, who will also cover North Lincolnshire, will be using their experience and knowledge in raising the profile of the charity in the area.

Their work will support granting wishes for local children with serious illnesses.

Having granted more than 17,500 wishes since their story began in 1990, the charity has expanded to include trips to Lapland to meet Father Christmas as well as visits from a favourite Disney character and purchasing specially adapted equipment.

Ruth said: "The impact these wishes have on children and their families is huge. We come in at a time where a family may be struggling to make ends meet, their lives have been turned upside-down and they are often spending huge parts of the week in and out of hospitals. If we can give a family even just a day of quality time together, they can make precious memories with their brave children that will last a lifetime."

Helen added: "The role at When You Wish Upon A Star is very exciting for us as we have lots of scope to raise awareness and expand our supporter base in the area. We have plans for our own fundraisers as well as inspiring and supporting new and existing donors with their fundraising activities too, not to mention big plans for our 30th anniversary in 2020."

Anyone interested in supporting the charity and playing a part in granting wishes for children are asked to get in touch.

It could be hosting a tea party, running a quiz night or perhaps your organisation wants to sponsor one of the existing events.

The charity relies solely on donations.

To find out more about how you can have an impact, email Helen at helen.rook@whenyouwish.org.uk or Ruth at ruth.wallbank@whenyouwish.org.uk