A STUNNED diner could not believe her luck while celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary at a York restaurant - when she bit into an oyster and discovered a pearl.

Jan and Rob Britton were dining in the Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel, in Chapter House Street, during a four-night anniversary break in York.

The couple, both aged 58, were enjoying an oyster and caviar dish when Jan discovered the glistening pearl.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it, we were having our pre-dinner snacks, one of which was an oyster and caviar dish.

“When I bit into my oyster, I found a pea-sized pearl. It is perfectly round and white, and we are planning to have it made into a piece of jewellery so we never forget our special evening.”

Helen Heraty, proprietor of Grays Court, said: “We are all really excited about this.

"We have our oysters delivered daily from Colchester, and never before has anything like this happened.

“The odds of finding a pearl are something like 12,000 to one, but add to that the odds of finding a pearl on your wedding anniversary, we felt something very special had happened.”

The couple, from London, said their short stay in York was their first visit to the city.

During their stay, they looked around some of the city’s best known tourist attractions, including the Minster, Shambles, York Castle Museum and York’s Chocolate Story.

Mr Britton said: “It was lovely, we would definitely go back. There’s a lot to do there.”

Grays Court was recently voted Visit York Hotel of the Year for the second consecutive year.