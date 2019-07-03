A MUSICAL evening hit the perfect note by boosting the funds of a York charity.

Well-known local singer Steve Cassidy and his friends serenaded an appreciative audience at Joseph Rowntree Theatre last month.

Around 150 people came along to see them perform everything from folk and country to The Beatles, and among those on stage were Billy Leonard, Graham Metcalf, Ken Sanderson, Geoff Earp, John Lewis, Graham Hodge, Mick Hull, Rachel Hodgson and John Gannon.

The evening, Songs and Stories for York Against Cancer, raised almost £850 to help the charity’s cancer care, research and education work, through ticket takings and a collection during the event.

York Against Cancer’s general manager Julie Russell said she was delighted with the efforts of the musicians.

“It’s fantastic of them to give of their time and use their considerable talent to raise money for us,” she said.

“We’d also like to thank the audience for being so generous in our cause.”

Steve, three-times winner of TV’s New Faces, said: “We had a great night and we’re delighted to have done so well with the fundraising.

“The whole audience loved it. It was brilliant and a real pleasure to take part.”

You can catch Steve with the Steve Cassidy Band at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre on October 6.