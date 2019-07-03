A DOG walker in his 60s was allegedly punched in the face by a boy in York, and his injuries may leave him with long-term sight damage.

North Yorkshire Police said the serious assault happened at 11.30pm on Tuesday in Fulford Mews.

A spokesperson for the force explained: "As he was walking his dog, he was punched in the face by a boy who is thought to be aged between 16-18 years old, who was in the company of two other boys. Following the assault the three boys left the scene on bikes."

The offender is described as wearing a distinctive black t-shirt which had a large white logo on the front featuring three letters.

"The victim required hospital treatment and the injuries sustained may leave him with long-term damage to his vision," the spokesperson added.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information.

It is seeking information to help identify the offender.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 0012 Benjamin Stevens, or email benjamin.stevens@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190119655.