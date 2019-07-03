AN EAST Yorkshire independent school has been shortlisted for an award for its Student Careers Programme.

Pocklington School is in the running for 'Independent School of the Year for Student Careers Programme'.

Judges recognised the work of Pocklington School's new Careers and Business Network, Old Pocklingtonian Association and careers curriculum in giving each pupil the knowledge and insight to make informed career choices. Together they facilitate visits from leading industry professionals, host networking events, organise work experience and mentoring, and provide individual support which empowers pupils to take control.

The Independent Schools of the Year Awards recognise and applaud the varied and imaginative ways in which independent schools prepare young people for their future lives.

Toby Seth, headmaster, said: “I am thrilled that the hard work of everyone involved in our careers programme has been recognised by the Independent Schools of the Year judges.

"The programme is built on our aim of making meaningful, productive and stimulating connections between current and former members of our community and so extending the school’s core values of courage, truth and trust well beyond the school’s campus.

“The Careers & Business Network, which we launched 18 months ago, has been a vital aspect to our success in this area. It was built on the solid foundations of our Old Pocklingtonian Association, which inspires lasting loyalty among its many active members, along with the broad and in-depth focus of our school Careers Service."

The judges will be meeting again in the autumn to reach a decision on the winners and select highly commended schools from each category, before the results are announced in October.