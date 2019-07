A LORRY was badly damaged by fire in York last night (July 2).

Crews from Huntington and Acomb responded to a flat bed lorry on fire on Kettlestring Lane in the Clifton Moor area at about 9.50pm.

They used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and hydraulic spreaders to put out the blaze.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was believed to be caused by an electrical fault and caused 95 per cent fire damage to the lorry."