A York solicitor has sat as a judge in the International Criminal Court.

Colin Byrne was invited to adjudicate in a round of the ICC Moot Court Championship.

University students from 51 countries competed in legal argument as they presented a hypothetical criminal case in court rooms at the Hague usually reserved for trials of international criminals.

Mr Byrne, senior partner of Howard & Byrne who has handled real cases in several countries including in the EU, Middle East and the USA, said: ”It was an honour to be invited to participate as a judge.

“The standard of advocacy from around the world was impressive, and I was delighted to be involved.”

The competition, won by Leiden University of the Netherlands, aims to improve university student’s knowledge of international criminal law and the work of the ICC.