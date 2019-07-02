A York solicitor has sat as a judge in the International Criminal Court.
Colin Byrne was invited to adjudicate in a round of the ICC Moot Court Championship.
University students from 51 countries competed in legal argument as they presented a hypothetical criminal case in court rooms at the Hague usually reserved for trials of international criminals.
Mr Byrne, senior partner of Howard & Byrne who has handled real cases in several countries including in the EU, Middle East and the USA, said: ”It was an honour to be invited to participate as a judge.
“The standard of advocacy from around the world was impressive, and I was delighted to be involved.”
The competition, won by Leiden University of the Netherlands, aims to improve university student’s knowledge of international criminal law and the work of the ICC.